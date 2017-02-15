Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma didn't balk when this Newport Beach home came on the market

Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who nearly became a Dodger two years ago, has bought a home in Newport Beach for $3.5 million.

Completed last year, the traditional-style house was designed for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Features of note include a two-story family room with a centerpiece fireplace, an open-plan kitchen with an oversized island and a glass-enclosed wine wall. Bi-folding doors open to patios and deck areas, extending the living space outdoors.

The Newport Beach house, built last year, features an open-plan kitchen, bi-folding doors and a swimming pool with a waterfall feature. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite sports two walk-in closets and a freestanding soaking tub set against an artistic tile wall. There are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.

Outside, a covered patio overlooks the swimming pool. A built-in barbecue and a fire pit also lie within the grounds.

The property was listed for $3.695 million prior to the sale, records show.

Timothy Carr of Villa Real Estate was the listing agent. Chizuko Higuchi of First Team Real Estate represented the buyer.

Iwakuma, 35, returned the the Seattle Mariners last year after a deal with the Dodgers unraveled due to medical concerns. The Japanese-born pitcher won a career-best 16 games last season while posting a 4.12 ERA.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

