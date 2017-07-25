A creative’s space in up-and-coming Inglewood

Completely rebuilt this year, this live-work space in Inglewood’s Arts District has unbridled living space for creative types plus a few extra perks: a rain shower, dutch doors and vaulted ceilings with skylights. But the real prize is in the backyard, where manicured gardens and landscaping by Jack Price Design fill the quarter-acre of grounds.

The details

Location: 404 Warren Lane, Inglewood, 90302

Asking price: $1.325 million

The live-work space in Inglewood sits on a quarter-acre lot with professional landscaping, gardens and fruit trees. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

Built: 1948

Interior/landscape architect: Jack Price Design

House size: 1,599 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Features: Polished concrete floors; wood and stone finishes; dutch doors; vaulted ceilings with skylights; open-plan living space; cook’s kitchen; rain shower; terraced gardens; outdoor living and dining area; fruit trees; fire pit

About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on 9 sales, the median sales price in June was $700,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 37.3% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Anastasia Bowen, (310) 994-3003, Benjamin Leeds

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Matthew Perry drops $20 million on full-floor penthouse in Century City

Equestrian retreat is off the beaten path in Lockwood Valley

Casa de Glade, Hollywood Hills home of Doris Roberts, sells for $2 million

Home of the Week: A Marston & Van Pelt original with Arroyo Seco views