BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

A creative’s space in up-and-coming Inglewood

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Completely rebuilt this year, this live-work space in Inglewood’s Arts District has unbridled living space for creative types plus a few extra perks: a rain shower, dutch doors and vaulted ceilings with skylights. But the real prize is in the backyard, where manicured gardens and landscaping by Jack Price Design fill the quarter-acre of grounds.

The details

Location: 404 Warren Lane, Inglewood, 90302

Asking price: $1.325 million

Built: 1948

Interior/landscape architect: Jack Price Design

House size: 1,599 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Features: Polished concrete floors; wood and stone finishes; dutch doors; vaulted ceilings with skylights; open-plan living space; cook’s kitchen; rain shower; terraced gardens; outdoor living and dining area; fruit trees; fire pit

About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on 9 sales, the median sales price in June was $700,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 37.3% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Anastasia Bowen, (310) 994-3003, Benjamin Leeds

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Matthew Perry drops $20 million on full-floor penthouse in Century City

Equestrian retreat is off the beaten path in Lockwood Valley

Casa de Glade, Hollywood Hills home of Doris Roberts, sells for $2 million

Home of the Week: A Marston & Van Pelt original with Arroyo Seco views

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°