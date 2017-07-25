A creative’s space in up-and-coming Inglewood

Completely rebuilt this year, this live-work space in Inglewood’s Arts District has unbridled living space for creative types plus a few extra perks: a rain shower, dutch doors and vaulted ceilings with skylights. But the real prize is in the backyard, where manicured gardens and landscaping by Jack Price Design fill the quarter-acre of grounds.
The details
Location: 404 Warren Lane, Inglewood, 90302
Asking price: $1.325 million
Built: 1948
Interior/landscape architect: Jack Price Design
House size: 1,599 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom
Lot size: 0.26 acres
Features: Polished concrete floors; wood and stone finishes; dutch doors; vaulted ceilings with skylights; open-plan living space; cook’s kitchen; rain shower; terraced gardens; outdoor living and dining area; fruit trees; fire pit
About the area: In the 90302 ZIP Code, based on 9 sales, the median sales price in June was $700,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 37.3% increase in median sales price year over year.
