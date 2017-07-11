Jeremy Piven snaps up Mount Olympus architectural for $6.8 million

Ari Gold has found himself a new base of operations.

Actor Jeremy Piven, known for his power agent role on the long-running HBO series “Entourage,” has bought a home in the Mount Olympus area of Hollywood Hills West for $6.8 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to speak publicly on the deal.

Perched on a hilltop, the modern residence employs a switchback design that vaults the dining room ceiling while creating a rooftop terrace above. Ample outdoor living space and walls of windows maximize dramatic cityscape and ocean views.

The modern showplace in the Mount Olympus neighborhood features walls of windows, an infinity-edge swimming pool and city-to-ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The 4,800 square feet of open-plan living space includes an artistic floating staircase, a center-island kitchen, living and game rooms, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. In the master suite, which features a fireplace and soaking tub, a pocketing glass wall opens to a canyon-facing balcony.

Outdoors, a sunken fire pit area is just below the infinity-edge swimming pool, which has a separate spa. A glass-walled garage is just beyond the gated entrance.

The home came up for sale in December for $7.9 million and was more recently listed for $6.999 million, records show.

Listing agents Sally Forster Jones and Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group declined to comment on the sale. Jonathan Tan of Ko Tai Realty represented the buyer, according to the combined Los Angeles/Westside MLS.

Piven, 51, won multiple Primetime Emmys during his eight-season run on “Entourage.” The actor also has film credits that include “Old School” (2003), “Spider-Man” (2003) and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (2014).

More recently he starred in the British drama series “Mr Selfridge.”

