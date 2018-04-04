Lakeside estate built for singer Joey Fatone looks to get in sync with a buyer

The onetime home of 'N Sync singer Joey Fatone has come on the market in Orlando, Fla., for $5.5 million.
The property, which sits on about 4.4 acres on Pocket Lake, centers on a brick plantation-style house. Built in 1999, the custom-built two-story features living spaces outfitted with chandeliers and hardwood floors.
Within the 12,370 square feet of interior is a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, a wood-paneled office and a theater. A billiards room boasts a wet bar. The master suite — one of five bedrooms — measures a roomy 700 square feet and has a sauna and steam room.
Outside, palm trees surround a resort-like swimming pool, which wraps around a grotto-style lounge. The grounds also hold a dock and basketball court. A detached guesthouse, which is currently being used as a gym, tacks on additional living/bonus space.
Suzi Karr of Premier Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
Fatone, 41, formed 'N Sync with Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and JC Chasez in 1995. Their second album, "No Strings Attached," sold 2.42 million copies in its first week, a record that stood for 15 years.
In 2007, the singer-actor competed on "Dancing With the Stars," finishing second behind speed skater Apolo Ohno.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: