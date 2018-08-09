Former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu now seeks $65.2 million following big price cut

The former Johnny Carson estate in Malibu is now for sale at $65.2 million, an approximately 20% reduction from the original asking price of $81.5 million.
Currently owned by fashion mogul and film producer Sidney Kimmel and his wife, Caroline, the Point Dume estate measures slightly more than four acres.
At the heart of the property is a modern showplace designed by Malibu architect Ed Niles. Built in 1978, the 7,083-square-foot house boasts a copper-and-glass sunken fireplace in the living room, an updated kitchen, a media room and a wine cellar. A 30-foot-high glass ceiling brings natural light into the home’s indoor arboretum.
Including a pavilion and a separate guesthouse, the property has a total of five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The lush grounds, which feature a backdrop of ocean views, contain waterfalls, a koi pond and a swimming pool. Elsewhere is a sunken tennis court that was given to Carson as a gift from NBC.
The former "Tonight Show" host, who died in 2005 at 79, bought the Point Dume estate in 1984 for about $9.5 million and owned it for more than two decades. The Kimmels acquired the home and two adjacent parcels from Carson's widow, Alexis, in 2007 for about $46 million, records show.
Sidney Kimmel, 90, is the founder of Jones Apparel Group. As a film producer, his credits include "Moneyball" (2011), "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012) and "Hell or High Water" (2016).
Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.