Johnny Depp sells last remaining penthouse at the Eastern Columbia Building

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp has officially pulled up anchor from L.A.’s Historic Core district, selling the last piece of his five-unit penthouse collection atop the Eastern Columbia Building for $1.425 million.

Depp originally listed the five multi-floor penthouses within the Art Deco building last year for a combined $12.78 million. Altogether the units, which were offered collectively or individually, brought in a total of $10.88 million. That’s about $3.7 million more than what the actor-producer musician paid for the properties from 2007 to 2008 — $7.173 million.

The penthouse that just sold is now listed for lease at $5,500 a month. It features a loft-style floor plan, exposed brickwork and exposed ductwork. Original steel-paned windows take in sweeping city views.

The one-bedroom unit in the Eastern Columbia Building features an industrial-vibe kitchen and a wall mural by a Brazilian street artist. (The Agency) (The Agency)

In the main living area, a whimsical mural by Brazilian street artist Osgemeos runs from floor to ceiling to fill the entire wall. A galley-style kitchen sits opposite the mural and is equipped with stainless-steel appliances and cabinetry.

Steel-framed staircases lead up to a landing with a lounge/den and, further, to the lone bedroom. There is one full bathroom and one half-bath in the 1,780 square feet of living space.

Kevin Dees of the Agency was the agent of record for each of the five penthouses. He also holds the listing for the new lease.

Depp, 54, this year reprised his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and appeared in the film mystery “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Known for his offbeat roles, the actor has credits that also include “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016).

