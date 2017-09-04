Katharine Hepburn's onetime Connecticut retreat sells for $11.5 million

Katharine Hepburn’s onetime summer retreat in Old Saybrook, Conn., has sold for $11.5 million. The seller, Frank Sciame of Sciame Construction, bought the home more than a decade ago for $6 million.

The 8,400-square-foot Colonial-style home was built for Hepburn in 1939 and used by “The African Queen” actress for decades as a family retreat.

The 1.5-acre site in Old Saybrook, Conn., was used as a family retreat by actress Katharine Hepburn for more than half a century. (Aaron Thompson / Peter Harron) (Aaron Thompson / Peter Harron)

Encompassing 1.5 acres, the waterfront estate was priced at $11.8 million. Previously it had listed for as high as $30 million.

The three-story home, renovated about a dozen years ago, includes formal rooms, an updated chef’s kitchen, seven fireplaces, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

There’s a blue-stone porch and expansive decking with views of Long Island Sound. Some 220 feet of beachfront, a dock and a pond complete the grounds.

Hepburn, who died in 2003 at 96, won Academy Awards for her leading roles in “On Golden Pond” (1981), “The Lion in Winter” (1968), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967) and “Morning Glory” (1933).

Colette Harron of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent.

