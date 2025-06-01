Divers search for kayaker on Castaic Lake after two flip over

Paddleboarders on Castaic Lake. A kayaker is missing after an accident on the lake Sunday morning.

A search-and-rescue mission is underway on Castaic Lake, where two kayakers flipped over on Sunday afternoon.

One of the kayakers, a woman, was rescued with no injuries. The other, a man, is still missing and presumed to have drowned, according to L.A. County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

The incident occurred on the first day of the three-month summer period when officials say drownings in the state spike.

The Fire Department arrived shortly before 1 p.m. in answer to a call about a kayaking accident. At the time of publication, divers were still searching the middle of the lake.

The identities of the two kayakers aren’t currently available. Kelliher could not confirm if either of the kayakers were wearing life jackets, but according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, which cited radio dispatch traffic, the rescued kayaker was wearing a life jacket, and the missing kayaker was not.

Set among the Sierra Pelona Mountains in northwest L.A. County, Castaic Lake serves as the largest state project reservoir in Southern California.

About 400 Californians die of drowning each year, according to the state Water Safety Coalition, with nearly half of all those occurring in the summer months of June, July and August. Parks officials urge the use of life jackets for all those in canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards or any other human-powered vessel.