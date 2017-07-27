Katie Wagner lists her hip ranch home in Valley Village for $1.2 million

Hollywood royal Katie Wagner has put her Valley Village home of more than a decade on the market for $1.199 million.

Tucked behind hedges and gates, the 1948 ranch house has classic curb appeal with crisp white siding, exposed brickwork and a red front door. Mature trees and palms provide shade for a sitting area in the frontyard.

Inside, the 2,018 square feet of living space has been updated with light hues and wide-plank oak floors. The living room has a fireplace with a tile surround. A sunroom, which adjoins the updated kitchen, takes in views of the swimming pool and backyard.

The ranch-style house in Valley Village sits on about a quarter of an acre with a swimming pool and a pool house. (Lucas Cichon) (Lucas Cichon)

Including the separate pool house, there are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Patio space, lawns and mature trees complete the roughly quarter-acre of grounds.

The property previously sold in 2003 for $657,000 and, before that, in 1985 for $149,500.

Michael J. Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the current listing.

Wagner, the daughter of actors Marion Marshall and Robert Wagner, got her start in show business in 1987 when she appeared alongside her father on the show “Born Famous.” The TV personality and entertainment reporter previously served as host of “Live From the House of Blues” and was a co-host on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

More recently, she hosted the online radio show “InnerView With Katie & Voxx.”

