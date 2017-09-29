Pop superstar Katy Perry lists her Hollywood Hills compound for $9.45 million

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who earlier this year bought a new house on the Westside, has listed her Mediterranean compound in Hollywood Hills West for $9.45 million.

Tucked behind walls and gates, the 2.33-acre estate comprises a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guesthouse, a gym and a guard house. Lush gardens and palm trees fill the grounds, which include an amphitheater, terrace patios and a Italian stone-rimmed swimming pool.

Within more than 7,400 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a great room, an eat-in kitchen and five bathrooms. Artful tile work and exposed beams create visual interest throughout the interior. The master suite makes up the entire second floor and features a Roman-style bath.

The Mediterranean-vibe house sits behind gates on more than two acres in Hollywood Hills West. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

French doors and picture windows bring city and canyon views inside.

The property last changed hands in 2004 for $3.535 million, records show.

Ernie Carswell of Teles Properties holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Perry, 32, released her fifth studio album, “Witness,” this year. Her previous albums include "One of the Boys" (2008) and "Teenage Dream" (2010), which had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

In May, she bought a home in a celebrity-popular Beverly Crest enclave from developer and Canadian construction heir Cody Leibel for $17.995 million.

