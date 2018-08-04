Did 'N Sync’s Lance Bass just buy the Brady Bunch house? It's not a done deal, agent says.

Has the Brady Bunch house found its happy ending?
The answer is yes, according to Lance Bass of NSYNC fame.
The singer-dancer-actor on Saturday tweeted that his offer for the Studio City home, which hit the market last month for $1.885 million, has been accepted.
It appears Bass already has plans for the property. In response to a comment asking that the home’s interior be used to re-create “The Brady Bunch” set, Bass responded on Twitter by saying “That’s the plan!”
But Ernie Carswell, a Douglas Elliman agent who holds the listing for the property, said the sale to Bass was not a done deal.
The seller has not made a final decision, Carswell said.
According to Carswell, the property received a total of eight offers from buyers that included entertainers, corporate buyers, individual family groups and investors. The seller countered the offers, leaving just three remaining potential buyers, Carswell said.
“It got down to a horse race, and from those three [offers] an ultimate prevailing bid was selected by the trustee and a backup,” he said.
Carswell declined to identify the parties behind the two accepted bids, but said the sale is expected to close in about 10 days.
The house, a Traditional-style residence near the Colfax Meadows neighborhood, was used for outdoor representations of the beloved television family’s abode. That included the show’s opening and closing scenes as well as numerous interludes to denote the time of day. Interior scenes for “The Brady Bunch” were filmed in studio.
Violet and George McCallister bought the two-bedroom, three-bathroom house in 1973 for $61,000, records show. The series ran from September 1969 to March 1974 before moving into reruns in syndication. The McCallisters are both deceased and their children are selling the home.
The home’s interior bears little resemblance to the layout familiar to TV viewers. A rock-wall fireplace and wood-paneled walls are among classic details in the living room, which features a built-in bar. Floral wallpaper and window coverings are another vintage touch. The home’s MusiCall intercom and whole-house radio also remain.
The home has about 2,500 square feet of living space. The garage was converted into a recreation room.
The lot on which the house sits, a 12,500-square-foot parcel that abuts the Los Angeles River, led some to speculate that a developer might swoop in and tear down the house in order to build a new multimillion-dollar residence. However, Carswell told The Times last month that consideration would be given to buyers who wanted to preserve the iconic property.
“We’re not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down,” he said. “We’re going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it.”
11:55 a.m.: This article was updated with the property’s listing agent denying that the seller had made a final decision to accept Bass’ offer.
This article was originally published at 11:25 a.m.