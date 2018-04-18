Former Mark Wahlberg estate with bells and whistles galore sells for $12.4 million

The onetime home of actor Mark Wahlberg has traded hands at $12.4 million in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, property records show.
The final sale was a far cry from the original asking price; the sprawling Mediterranean estate sought $30 million when it hit the market two years ago, or about 60% more than what it sold for.
Wahlberg, a Massachusetts native, added a Boston Celtics-themed basketball court during his ownership, which spanned more than a decade beginning in 2001. His other custom touches include an airplane hangar built out as a two-story gym and a boxing ring.
Within the home's 11,500 square feet of interior are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an array of grand living spaces. Highlights include a theater and a billiards room with a wet bar. A tile-lined terrace filled with arched doorways can be found off the living room.
Trees enclose a patio area with a grotto-style pool and waterfall. The grounds also hold a putting green and a two-story guest house that adds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms.
Wahlberg, who now resides in gated Beverly Park, sold the home in 2013 for $10.3 million, records show.
Joshua Altman and David Vaystub of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Altman also represented the buyer.
Wahlberg, 46, broke out in the early '90s as frontman of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He since has spent his career as an actor, with notable films including "Boogie Nights" (1997), "The Italian Job" (2003) and "Invincible" (2006).
He received Academy Award nominations as an actor for 2006's "The Departed" and as a producer for 2010's "The Fighter."
