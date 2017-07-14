British comic Matt Lucas snaps up a new spot in Hollywood Hills West

British comedian, actor and screenwriter Matt Lucas, fresh off a home sale in Beverly Grove, has bought a new house in Hollywood Hills West for $3.043 million.
Earlier this month Lucas sold his gated Mediterranean-style home of six years for $4.96 million — $2.06 million more than he paid for the property, records show.
His new house, built in 1940 and recently renovated, has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in more than 2,900 square feet of living space. Appointments include dark wood floors, custom built-ins and fireplaces with marble surround. A circular breakfast booth and an island with a built-in wine chiller highlight the chef’s kitchen.
Sliding glass doors open to a lush backyard with a saltwater swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. An attached, one-bedroom guesthouse has a separate entrance.
Ron Holliman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Katty Marshall and Delphine Mann, also of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.
Lucas, 43, gained fame across the pond for the sketch comedy show “Little Britain.” He has film acting credits that include “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) and “Bridesmaids” (2011).
More recently Lucas has appeared on the science fiction series “Doctor Who.”
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Natalie Cole’s condo at the Grand Westwood fetches $2.5 million
Former NBC exec Jeff Gaspin sells Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million
Cypress Hill’s B-Real sells Northridge home for $1.3 million
WNBA star Candace Parker looks to court a buyer for Encino estate