Hot Property: Get your fill of eye candy

There’s a lot to look at in this week’s lineup. Singer Britney Spears’ house in Thousand Oaks is sharply dressed in subdued tones. Clothing magnate Tommy Hilfiger’s Florida estate blinds with dazzling geometric patterns and bright colors. Pro golfer’s Fred Couple’s Mediterranean villa smoothly combines classic elegance with modern amenities.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
She spears a buyer
Pop superstar Britney Spears has sold her home in the Lake Sherwood area of Thousand Oaks for $7 million.
The Spanish-style house, set on more than an acre, has rather awesome interiors. The high-ceiling great room bears some resemblance to a gymnasium – providing said gym included a fireplace and clerestory windows. Basketball, anyone?
The 8,500 square feet of chic space, updated since the house was built in 2010, has arched doors and windows, vaulted ceilings and glass pocket walls. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Beyond the muted-tone interiors sits a sun-drenched swimming pool with jetted fountains. The pool, added by Spears, has a beach entry and a waterfall.
The 35-year-old singer has released nine studio albums including “... Baby One More Time” (1999), “Britney Jean” (2013) and, most recently, “Glory” (2016).
Looking for some lucky numbers
Singer-songwriter and producer Dave Stewart of the pop duo Eurythmics has listed his home of two years in Toluca Lake for sale at $5.65 million.
The Spanish-style compound, built in 1927, has a Hollywood pedigree that spans several generations. Among those to have called the estate home were silent film star Billie Dove and Oscar-winning actress Janet Gaynor.
Restored and updated, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home retains its vintage good looks. A family room, a dining room and updated kitchen with a broad island/breakfast bar are also within the roughly 4,800-square-foot main house.
Outdoors, grounds of more than half an acre include a swimming pool and a koi pond with a waterfall feature, a detached studio/gym and a 700-square-foot guest house.
The 64-year-old guitarist and singer Annie Lennox gained fame with their second album, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Stewart has released nine solo albums, most recently “Lucky Numbers” four years ago.
Down for the count
Oscar De La Hoya, the former boxing champion and Golden Boy Promotions chairman, has bought a condominium in downtown Pasadena for $2.65 million.
Located in the Montana building, the single-story unit has high ceilings and polished stone and hardwood floors. The 4,150 square feet of interior space was dressed by late interior designer Joe Nye.
A formal entry, a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a library/den, an office, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among the living spaces. There’s also a wine cellar, walls of windows and 550 square feet of outdoor living area.
Ready to play through
Golfer Fred Couples has put his desert home in La Quinta back on the market for $3.75 million.
Sitting on about half an acre, the Mediterranean villa-style home combines contemporary elements with such classic details as decorative tile work, wrought iron chandeliers and massive stone fireplaces.
The roughly 5,200 square feet of living space includes a great room, a formal dining room, a media room, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Pocket doors open to a tiled patio that surrounds a swimming pool and spa.
Couples, 57, is a former Masters winner now playing on the seniors’ tour. He bought the house seven years ago for $3.07 million.
Meanwhile, in Florida…
Here’s something you don’t smell every day: scratch-and-sniff fruit wallpaper.
The sweet coverings are among the colorful details found in fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s Golden Beach, Fla., home, which has come on the market at $27.5 million.
Sitting on more than half an acre, the three-story house resembles a pop-art installation with a bold range of color, geometric patterns and accent pieces.
Eye-catching, but one wonders if anyone could actually fall asleep in the seven bedrooms. The scratch-and-sniff wallpaper was installed in several of the guest bathrooms. (Think banana.)
Within the 14,075 square feet of living space are a very red media room and a bar that pays homage to the ’60s and ’70s with a disco ball chandelier and transparent stools.
Outside, ocean views and a private beach create a backdrop for the infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.
The scene elsewhere
Singer-actress Selena Gomez has put her home in Fort Worth on the market for $2.999 million.
The 24-year-old Gomez bought the property two years ago for an undisclosed amount. (Home sales prices are not disclosed in public records in Texas.)
Built in 2005, the sprawling estate is English in style with Tuscan, contemporary and country touches. Can you say eclectic?
Formal landscaping and mature trees surround a courtyard entry with a circular fountain. Two garages provide parking for six to eight vehicles.
Gomez last year appeared in the films “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “In Dubious Battle” and “The Fundamentals of Caring.” She has released two solo albums, including “Revival” in 2015. Earlier in her career she recorded as part of Selena Gomez & the Scene.
My favorite room
Lisa Rinna's favorite spot in the house is her living room, which invites visitors to “flop down and get cozy.” Sometimes though, film crews come in and tear the whole house apart to shoot for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
