Hot Property: The best seats in the house

For real estate entertainment value, it’s hard to beat Southern California’s celebrity market. This week, a boxing champ picked up a contemporary knockout in Beverly Hills, a former Lakers point guard traveled out of Hidden Hills and an HGTV star let us in on what floats his boat.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

A Westside knockout

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $25.5 million.

The French modern-style estate, built in 1992 and renovated in 2015, encompasses slightly more than half an acre. In addition to the 15,096-square-foot main house, there’s a guesthouse with a gym and a 20-person theater, a staff suite and a four-car garage. Dramatic black-and-white striped decking surrounds the swimming pool and pool house.

The master suite pulls no punches with dual bathrooms and a terrace that overlooks the backyard. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in all.

Mayweather, 40, returned to the ring last month in a super-welterweight bout against Conor McGregor. The onetime retiree defeated the mixed martial arts star by technical knockout, earning a $100-million purse in the process.

Fish out of water

Derek Fisher, the former Lakers point guard and five-time NBA champion, has sold his home with a swimming pool in gated Hidden Hills for $5.95 million.

The traditional-style estate, built in 2007 and customized during his ownership, features such upgrades as Venetian plaster walls and hickory floors. A two-story foyer, living and dining rooms, a wood-paneled den, an office, a screening room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are within the more than 9,400 square feet of living space.

French doors open to a flagstone patio that surrounds the swimming pool and spa. A guesthouse, outdoor fireplace and a two-stall barn complete the grounds.

Fisher, 43, retired from the Lakers in 2014 and was named head coach of the New York Knicks. He was let go from his position last year.

Where he took five

Al Jarreau’s Tarzana home has sold for $1,065,000. The late jazz artist, known as the “Acrobat of Scat” for his vocal improvisations, had owned the property since 2002, when he bought the house for $761,000.

The single-story home, built in 1966, retains a ’60s-’70s vibe outside. The remodeled interiors of 3,148 square feet include five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open living room features wood floors and a mid-room fireplace.

There’s a backyard swimming pool, and plenty of room for waltzing in the garden on the third-acre property.

The versatile Jarreau, who died at 76 two days after announcing his retirement from touring earlier this year, won seven Grammys during his five-decade career. Among his uplifting singles were “We’re in This Love Together” and “Roof Garden.” He sang the theme song for the television series “Moonlighting.”

Ice-T’s “MTV Crib”

A home once owned by actor/rapper Ice-T is for sale in Hollywood Hills West at $8,999,999. He sold the contemporary party palace in 2003 for $2 million.

Featured on “MTV Cribs,” the three-story hillside residence is designed for entertaining. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 4,448 square feet of flashy interior space.

Set on a nearly one-third-acre lot, the fortress-like house has panoramic views taking in the cityscape and ocean.

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, plays a detective on the series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The 59-year-old gained fame in the 1980s with the release of his explicit-content labeled “Rhyme Pays” hip-hop album.

A blast from the past

Entertainer and comedian Norm Crosby, called the Master of Malaprop for his shtick mangling the English language, has sold his longtime home in Hollywood Hills West for $5.425 million.

The sprawling single-story house sits on a nearly half-acre corner lot with a swimming pool. Built in 1954, the well-preserved house is described as a “celebrity-owned time capsule” in the listing.

A living room, a den, a formal dining room, six bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the 5,516 square feet of interior space.

Crosby, 90, gained fame for his appearances on variety shows hosted by Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin.

He bought the property in 1968 for $89,500, property records show.

Adds charm, moves on

Busy actress Missi Pyle has sold her home in Sherman Oaks for $925,000. She bought the property three years ago for $729,000.

Set up from the street on a hillside lot, the traditional-style house was built in 1949 and retains a rustic charm. Hardwood and ceramic tile floors, arched doorways and plantation shutters are among the interior features. The two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house has fireplaces in the living room and den.

French doors lead from the dining room to a wraparound porch.