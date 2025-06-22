Letters to the Editor: It’s nice that Dodger Stadium denied federal agents, but it’s not enough

To the editor: While it’s nice that the Dodger Stadium grounds denied entry to federal agents, it is but a gesture ( “Federal agents denied entry to Dodger Stadium parking lot: Here is what really happened,” June 19). The ownership, management and players of the Dodgers owe the people of Los Angeles and this nation a public letter of apology for having attended the White House and bowed to the authority of President Trump, despite his daily inhumane and antidemocratic words and actions. Not a single one of them had the courage to speak up on that day.

I have been a loyal fan since the team arrived in L.A. in 1958. I have cheered them on as heroes for nearly seven decades. But simply having great athletic ability does not make them heroes. They proved that in their acquiescence to Trump in the White House and, until this recent gesture, their failure to stand up to what the regime has been doing in the city they represent. Unless fans cling to willful ignorance, these guys aren’t heroes. They are just egocentric show-offs.

Barry Cutler, Palm Desert

..

To the editor: I haven’t been to a Dodgers game since Sandy Koufax, but as an ex-Angeleno, I just might have to buy season tickets next year for the brave stand the Dodgers took on June 19 against federal immigration agents.

Advertisement

It wasn’t performative, it was restorative. And it is inspiring to watch a large, powerful organization stand up to power and injustice and to agents wearing masks.

Josie Levy Martin, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: I applaud the Dodgers for denying federal agents entry into the stadium grounds. There was no reason for their presence there.

We must, however, remember that in the late 1950s, Walter O’Malley and the Dodgers evicted many innocent Mexican Americans so they could build their stadium. We must remember our history to preserve our future.

Advertisement

Rick Mervis, Maryville, Calif.