Snazzy Malibu mobile home was once owned by 'Baywatch' star Pam Anderson

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 17, 2018 | 2:10 PM
An updated mobile home once owned by "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson is for sale in Malibu's Paradise Cove area for $1.75 million. (Todd F. Goodman | LA Light Photo)

It seems a lifeguard never strays too far from the shore.

In the bluffs of Malibu, a mobile home once owned by "Baywatch" actress Pamela Anderson is on the market for $1.75 million.

The corner-lot house is one of more than 200 residences in Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park, a gated community with ocean views and an easy walk to the surf.

Stylishly updated for modern living, the home features open-plan living space, imported Moroccan tiles and light oak floors.

A trio of pendant lights hang above an island/breakfast bar in the kitchen, which has La Cornue range and an artistic tile backsplash. A wood-burning fireplace fills a corner of the dining area. Two bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms complete the floor plan.

French doors open to a tree-topped front patio with a barbecue island and a peek-a-boo ocean view. On the side of the house is a spa and a surfboard rack. There's also a detached art studio.

David Becker of Pacific Union International holds the listing.

Anderson, who has moved on to other parts of Malibu, is a former Playboy model and actress. Besides her run as lifeguard C.J. Parker on "Baywatch," the 50-year-old has appeared on the shows "Home Improvement," "Stacked" and "Package Deal."

Last year she had a cameo in the "Baywatch" film.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

