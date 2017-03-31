Classic Midcentury Modern in Pasadena is pure Neutra

Set on more than half an acre in northwest Pasadena, the 1957 Richard Neutra-designed Clark House has been restored by the design-build firm Marmol Radziner. A textbook example of Midcentury Modern style, the low-slug single-story employs simple geometry. Walls of glass open to the backyard, bringing in nature and views of the swimming pool.

Address: 1780 Devon Road, Pasadena 91103

Price: $4.25 million

The Richard Neutra-designed Clark House in Pasadena was built in 1957. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Studios) (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Studios)

Built: 1957

Lot size: 26,257 square feet

House size: 1,972 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Two-sided stacked-stone fireplace, hidden shades, breakfast area, dining area, city and mountain vistas

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91103 ZIP Code in February was $719,000, based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 18.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brent Chang, Compass, (626) 487-8100

