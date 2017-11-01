Jerry Perenchio’s Malibu beach cottage sells for $1.3 million over the asking price

A Malibu beach cottage owned by late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio has sold for $6.8 million. The house had been listed at $5.495 million, records show.
Built in 1941, the cozy residence in the Malibu Colony area features a brick fireplace in the living room and a wide covered porch running from end to end. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home sits on a third of an acre lot with a detached two-car garage/two-bedroom guest house.
Manicured gardens, lawn and mature trees fill the hedged and fenced grounds.
Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died in May at 86. His main residence in Bel-Air, a 10.3-acre French neoclassical estate, is currently for sale at $350 million — the most expensive residential listing in the U.S.
The Malibu property came on the market in August and went from pending to closed in about two months, according to the MLS.
Marcus Beck and Tracy Lynn Testin of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
