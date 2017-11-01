Jerry Perenchio’s Malibu beach cottage sells for $1.3 million over the asking price

A Malibu beach cottage owned by late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio has sold for $6.8 million. The house had been listed at $5.495 million, records show.

Built in 1941, the cozy residence in the Malibu Colony area features a brick fireplace in the living room and a wide covered porch running from end to end. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home sits on a third of an acre lot with a detached two-car garage/two-bedroom guest house.

Manicured gardens, lawn and mature trees fill the hedged and fenced grounds.

Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died in May at 86. His main residence in Bel-Air, a 10.3-acre French neoclassical estate, is currently for sale at $350 million — the most expensive residential listing in the U.S.

The Malibu property came on the market in August and went from pending to closed in about two months, according to the MLS.

Marcus Beck and Tracy Lynn Testin of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lonzo Ball-linked LLC buys a baller mansion in Chino Hills for $5.2 million

Coin collector Kevin Lipton seeks a pretty penny for his gated Beverly Hills mansion

Producers Eric Gold and Marcy Kaplan pull in $14.8 million for Beverly Hills estate

Singer-designer Karyn White sells onetime Jonathan Frakes home in Beverly Hills