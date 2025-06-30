Some Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores to close in the next year and a half

Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and other grocery chains, announced it would close stores but did not say which locations or brands.

Under a Kroger plan, California grocery shoppers will have dozens fewer Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores to choose from.

Kroger, the parent company of the California-based grocers, announced its plan to permanently shutter 60 stores in an earnings report for last quarter.

Will it be a location near you? There’s no news yet on which stores would be affected.

But under the plan, some Californians will be dealing with the loss of their neighborhood market. The reason for the closings is the year-over-year loss of millions in earnings. The grocery giant reported net earnings of $866 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $947 million during the same period last year.

The closures represent a $100-million loss for the company but will lead to a “modest financial benefit,” the company said.

It also said employees working at the affected stores would be offered jobs at other locations.

Combined, there are 272 Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations across the state.

Period of turmoil

The planned closures come amid a tumultuous period for Kroger. Rodney McMullen, the company’s former chairman and chief executive, abruptly stepped down in March following a probe by the company’s board into his personal conduct. The company was mum on details but said this alleged conduct did not involve Kroger workers.

Earlier this month, about 45,000 employees at Kroger and Albertsons authorized a strike to protest what they call unfair labor practices. They haven’t walked off the job yet. But if they do, it would cause major disruption for two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.

Blocked mergers and settlements

The company was also involved in a failed $25-billion merger with rival Albertsons late last year after a judge halted the deal. It would’ve been the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history.

As my colleague Queenie Wong reported in December, the Federal Trade Commission, California and several other states sued to stop the deal, arguing the merger would decimate competition in many parts of the country and leave customers at the mercy of a newly formed behemoth that could drive up prices.

Also last year, Kroger finalized a $122-million settlement with California to resolve lawsuits over the company’s alleged role in the opioid crisis and how its pharmacies dispensed prescription painkillers to customers.

The payment finalized a deal Kroger struck in 2023 to settle nearly all the opioid-related claims filed against it. Although the company didn’t admit to any wrongdoing or liability in the settlement, it did agree to pay nearly $1.4 billion over 11 years to California and other plaintiffs.

Today’s top stories

A firefighter battles the Lake fire off Highway 138 in San Bernardino County. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Blazes in San Bernardino and Riverside counties among wildfires burning in SoCal

The Lake fire had blackened more than 485 acres and was 25% contained as of this morning. Officials said that crews were making progress.

Multiple blazes erupted in Riverside County on Sunday, with the largest fire rapidly growing to more than 1,100 acres. It was 0% contained as of Monday morning.

The Mindy wildfire broke out near Aguanga and has burned more than 100 acres. It was about 50% contained as of Monday morning.

A vegetation fire was also burning in the city of Riverside and had consumed more than 80 acres by Monday morning, temporarily spurring evacuations, officials said.

The Mandalay fire caused heavy, drifting smoke, which prompted 911 calls from concerned residents, the Riverside Fire Department said on Facebook. Forward progress on the fire had been stopped, according to Watch Duty.

A plan to sell off public land in the West has been nixed from GOP bill

A controversial plan to sell hundreds of thousands of acres of public land across Western states — including California — was axed from the Republican tax and spending bill.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who spearheaded the proposal, said the land sale was intended to ease the financial burden of housing, pointing to a lack of affordability afflicting families in many communities.

The death of the provision was celebrated by conservationists as well as recreation advocates, including hunters and anglers, even as they prepared themselves for an ongoing fight over federal lands.

ICE goes after Iranians living in the U.S.

Iranians are being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after decades in the country. U.S. military strikes on Iran have fueled fears that there are more arrests to come.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the arrests of at least 11 Iranians on immigration violations during the weekend of the U.S. missile strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agency arrested seven Iranians at a Los Angeles-area address that had been “repeatedly used to harbor illegal entrants linked to terrorism.”

What else is going on

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

For your downtime

These are not unshelled pistachios. They’re dessert, from Cool Bites Pâtisserie in Glendale. (Anita Aykazyan)

Going out

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House at the Getty Villa, which reopened Friday for the first time since January’s devastating Palisades fire.

