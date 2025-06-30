Some Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores to close in the next year and a half
Under a Kroger plan, California grocery shoppers will have dozens fewer Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores to choose from.
Kroger, the parent company of the California-based grocers, announced its plan to permanently shutter 60 stores in an earnings report for last quarter.
Will it be a location near you? There’s no news yet on which stores would be affected.
But under the plan, some Californians will be dealing with the loss of their neighborhood market. The reason for the closings is the year-over-year loss of millions in earnings. The grocery giant reported net earnings of $866 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $947 million during the same period last year.
The closures represent a $100-million loss for the company but will lead to a “modest financial benefit,” the company said.
It also said employees working at the affected stores would be offered jobs at other locations.
Combined, there are 272 Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations across the state.
Period of turmoil
The planned closures come amid a tumultuous period for Kroger. Rodney McMullen, the company’s former chairman and chief executive, abruptly stepped down in March following a probe by the company’s board into his personal conduct. The company was mum on details but said this alleged conduct did not involve Kroger workers.
Earlier this month, about 45,000 employees at Kroger and Albertsons authorized a strike to protest what they call unfair labor practices. They haven’t walked off the job yet. But if they do, it would cause major disruption for two of the nation’s largest grocery chains.
Blocked mergers and settlements
The company was also involved in a failed $25-billion merger with rival Albertsons late last year after a judge halted the deal. It would’ve been the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history.
As my colleague Queenie Wong reported in December, the Federal Trade Commission, California and several other states sued to stop the deal, arguing the merger would decimate competition in many parts of the country and leave customers at the mercy of a newly formed behemoth that could drive up prices.
Also last year, Kroger finalized a $122-million settlement with California to resolve lawsuits over the company’s alleged role in the opioid crisis and how its pharmacies dispensed prescription painkillers to customers.
The payment finalized a deal Kroger struck in 2023 to settle nearly all the opioid-related claims filed against it. Although the company didn’t admit to any wrongdoing or liability in the settlement, it did agree to pay nearly $1.4 billion over 11 years to California and other plaintiffs.
