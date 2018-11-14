Hancock Park villa once owned by ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator hits the market

A Mediterranean villa that once belonged to Phil Rosenthal, creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” is up for grabs at $9.85 million in Hancock Park.
That’s a $4-million hike since Rosenthal’s tenure. The writer-producer sold the home in 2007 for $5.85 million, records show.
Built in 1936, the home sits on a corner lot across the street from the Wilshire Country Club golf course. A rotunda foyer with French doors, inlaid wood floors and custom crown molding sets a stately tone.
Bow windows pop up in the living room and wood-paneled office. The main level also holds a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, indoor-outdoor sun room and family room with a wet bar.
A rounded loft with built-ins sits atop the sweeping staircase. Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms round out the 8,533-square-foot interior, including a master suite with two balconies.
Outside, arched doorways open to the backyard, where hedges surround a patio, pool and spa.
Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go of Pacific Union International hold the listing.
Rosenthal, 58, created and executive produced “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran from 1996 to 2005. He recently switched to the front of the camera for the Netflix food show “Somebody Feed Phil.”