Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers looks to turn profit on Rancho Sante Fe acreage

When quarterback Philip Rivers bought 8 acres of land in Rancho Santa Fe two years ago for $4.7 million, the Chargers still played in San Diego.
Now, with the Bolts in Los Angeles, Rivers has put the plot on the market for $5.299 million.
The property is one of about 40 large-lot estates in Rancho del Lago, a gated community with panoramic views stretching from La Jolla to a nearby reservoir.
It comes with plans for a 27,000-square-foot home designed by architect Don Edson. The blueprints were commissioned by the previous owner, Westfield Realty Inc. founder Stanley Westreich.
Records show Westreich bought the acreage in 2007 for $9.6 million and eventually shopped it for six years before selling to Rivers.
Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.
Rivers, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 15th season with the Chargers. During that stretch, he’s thrown 342 touchdowns and led the Chargers to the AFC Championship Game in 2007, where he played through a torn ACL in a loss to the New England Patriots.