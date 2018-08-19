Advertisement

A modern concoction of concrete and glass, the Razor House aims for a $30-million cut

By Jack Flemming
Aug 19, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Designed by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, a concrete-and-glass mansion on the coast of La Jolla is on the market for $30 million. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The Razor House, an architectural jewel on the coast of La Jolla, has come on the market with a price tag of $30 million.

Perched on a cliff near Torrey Pines State Park, the mansion is the brainchild of architect Wallace E. Cunningham. Cunningham designed the home to keep its dramatic landscape as the focal point, using a cantilevered structure to capitalize on the sweeping ocean views.

The result is a modernist space supported by white polished concrete and wrapped in sheets of glass.

In 10,653 square feet, there’s a circular living room, two kitchens, a library, a billiards room and a number of geometric terraces overlooking the Pacific. One terrace, set on the roof, holds a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen.

Floors of stone and walnut enhance the living spaces. The main home holds four bedrooms — two of them master suites — and a 1,300-square-foot detached guesthouse adds two more.

The estate circles a center courtyard enclosed by slabs of concrete. Beneath the three-quarter-acre property, there’s a subterranean garage with room for five cars.

The property last traded hands seven years ago for $14.097 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Laleh and Niloofar Monshizadeh of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

