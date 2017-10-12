Robert Duvall bids farewell to Spanish-style home in West Hollywood

One might say he received an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Film actor Robert Duvall, whose scores of credits include the “Godfather” trilogy, has sold an investment property in West Hollywood for $1.605 million, or $30,000 less than his asking price.

Set behind hedges and a gate, the 1920s home is entered by a landscaped brick courtyard with a fountain. The front door opens to a hardwood-lined living room, and the open floor plan connects the space to the dining room.

The two-bedroom Spanish-style home has high ceilings and hardwood floors. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

High ceilings hang over the kitchen, outfitted with stainless-steel appliances.

The master bedroom, entered by French doors, has access to the private backyard and patio area. A second bedroom has an adjoining office, and a detached guest unit serves as a possible third bedroom.

Other amenities in the 1,065-square-foot home include recessed lighting, an electronic security gate and an alarm system.

Duvall bought the place in 2008 for $1.125 million, according to public records. In recent years it was offered for lease for as much $6,500 a month.

Cynthia Land of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Joshua Myler of The Agency represented the buyer.

Duvall, 86, has been nominated for seven Academy Awards during his celebrated career. His film credits include “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962), “Apocalypse Now” (1979) and “Tender Mercies” (1983), where his performance won him an Oscar for best actor.

