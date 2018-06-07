Selena Gomez seeks $2.8 million for refreshed Studio City home

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is looking to sell her Studio City home about a year after buying it, records show. The Colonial Traditional-style spot is listed for $2.799 million.
Surrounded by towering privacy hedges, the one-story house is hidden from view. Through gates, a circular driveway approaches the home, which dates to 1951 and was recently renovated.
Skylights and clerestory windows hang over the 3,200-square-foot interior, which alternates between floors of wide-plank wood and brick. The latter lines the living room, dining area and country-style kitchen.
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym and a library complete the interior.
The backyard is just as private, with hedges surrounding a stone-rimmed pool and spa. A guest house offers an additional bedroom and bathroom, as well as a living room with vaulted ceilings and custom cabinetry.
Karen Medved of Compass holds the listing.
Gomez, 25, has another home on the market as well. Her 10,000-square-foot mansion in Fort Worth is listed for $2.99 million.
As a singer, Gomez has released three albums with her band, Selena Gomez and the Scene, and two albums as a solo artist. As an actress, she starred in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” before appearing in the films “Spring Breakers” (2012), “Getaway” (2013) and “The Fundamentals of Caring” (2016).