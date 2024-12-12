Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco: ‘Forever begins now’

He kept an eye out for Selener — and now he has her for keeps.

Actor and singer Selena Gomez announced her engagement to record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco on Instagram late Wednesday.

And she rolled out the rock. Gomez is now sporting a large marquis-cut diamond engagement ring. A photo on her post shows Gomez, 32, sitting at a Taco Bell-powered picnic, looking down at her new bling.

The caption to her 422 million followers said, “Forever begins now.”

Then came the roar of approval for the Rare Beauty founder and her record producer fiance.

Advertisement

“OMMGGGGG CONGRATSSS AHHH,” wrote rapper Lil Nas X. “So happy for you both,” chimed in singer Julia Michaels. The sentiment was echoed by dozens of other commenters on the post, which garnered 4.4 million likes in its first few hours.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer posted an Instagram story showing off her ring while phoning a friend, to screams of delight. “Oh, my God, it’s so beautiful,” the person said.

And Gomez might already have her wedding party started, as Taylor Swift accepted her own proposal: “yes I will be the flower girl,” she commented on the post.

Advertisement

Gomez and Blanco, 36, began dating in mid-2023. Last December, Gomez felt compelled to publicly defend her then-six-month relationship to online naysayers.

Some fan accounts implied Blanco was unworthy of the actor and pop star.

She took a dig at her exes (who include the Weeknd, Nick Jonas, Zedd and Justin Bieber) when she wrote in response to one post that she appreciated the “misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f—boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star was the one to make the first move on Blanco, he told E News last month. She asked him out to dinner so smoothly that he didn’t realize he was on a date, he said.

Advertisement

The “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” star has spoken candidly about her struggles with anxiety, panic attacks and depression caused by her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnoses. She also said this on social media about dating Blanco: “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Blanco had not posted an engagement announcement on his social media as of Wednesday night, but wrote in a comment, “hey wait... that’s my wife.”