New Playa Vista development is making the smart-home standard

Plenty of worries come with owning a home: doors left unlocked, packages stolen, lights left on, etc.

One homebuilder is ready to make those anxieties a thing of the past.

Canada-based Brookfield Residential has teamed up with Apple for its new 66-home project — named the Collection — to create a smart-home community.

Located in the tech hub of Playa Vista, the contemporary homes feature the Apple HomeKit, which integrates home accessories such as lighting, thermostats, door locks and Wi-Fi into a user-controlled app.

Smart-home tech isn’t exactly new — there were 80 million devices delivered worldwide in 2016, according to CNBC. But what makes the development unique is that the Apple HomeKit comes standard in every residence. Homeowners can use an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Siri to control various elements of the home.

Homes in the 66-residence development in Playa Vista start in the low $2 millions. (Brookfield Residential) (Brookfield Residential)

With spoken word or the touch of a button, doors can be locked, temperatures controlled, lighting managed and Wi-Fi enabled.

“We firmly believe this is the future of home building,” said Adrian Foley, COO of Brookfield Residential.

The company worked with Apple for about 15 months to integrate HomeKit with the homebuilder’s specifications, and chose the tech giant over others because of its commitment to privacy. Data from the home is encrypted and stored on the device, not the cloud, which Foley said gives consumers the most privacy.

Brookfield was strategic in choosing the Collection’s location. Google, YouTube and Yahoo all have campuses within walking distance, meaning the demographic is already technologically inclined.

“It’s much easier to convert a crowd that values a connected home than someone like my mother,” Foley said.

While he acknowledges that some may consider the smart homes’ current array of abilities limited, Brookfield plans to upgrade the home as new technology develops — not unlike an iOS upgrade.

Homes in the Collection range three to five bedrooms and 2,600 to 3,700 square feet, with asking prices starting from the low $2 millions.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Ernie Banks' former Marina del Rey home lists for sale at $2.75 million

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard snap up a 1920s classic in Laughlin Park

Architect couple’s nearly net-zero home in Santa Monica lists for $7.4 million

Actor Tim Daly is ready to part with his hip Santa Monica condo