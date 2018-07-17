Actor Tim DeKay parts ways with snazzy Studio City farmhouse for $5.6 million

It appears Tim DeKay had plenty of suitors for his Studio City home. The actor’s modern farmhouse-style spot sold in May for $5.6 million, or $200,000 over the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
DeKay bought the property in 2011 for $1.205 million, and the farmhouse dwelling on a gated half-acre was completed in 2013.
Approached by a stone walkway that ends at the front door, the house opens to a foyer before leading to a voluminous great room set under timber beams.
The two-story space includes a living room with a wall-mounted fireplace and a spacious eat-in kitchen. A second-story walkway takes in the scene from above, and down below, pocketing doors connect it to the backyard.
There are three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms in the 5,264-square-foot interior, which also houses an office, a family room and a soundproof basement. Reclaimed hardwood floors are found throughout.
Upper balconies line the home’s backside, overlooking a yard with a paver patio, saltwater pool and spa and outdoor kitchen. A guest house with a remodeled kitchen rounds out the premises.
Diana Hanson and Gaye Howard of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices were the listing agents, according to the MLS. Ron Liles of Fresno Association of Realtors represented the buyer.
DeKay, 55, is known for his roles in “Party of Five,” “Carnivale” and “White Collar,” in which he played FBI agent Peter Burke. More recently, he starred in HBO’s “Here and Now.”