‘Grand Theft Auto’ composer gets top dollar for Nichols Canyon home

Composer and session musician Woody Jackson and his wife, William Morris Endeavor partner and talent agent Sharon Jackson, have sold their home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.29 million, or $391,000 over the asking price.
The Midcentury Modern-style spread, built on a leafy third of an acre, sits back from the street and has a gated drive. Tall hedges and bamboo surround the 1948 home for an extra measure of privacy.
The 4,114 square feet of open-plan space includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, an updated kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. Light wood floors and white-painted ceilings and beams keep the interior airy and bright. Walls of glass open to the kidney-shaped swimming pool.
A guest house has another en suite bedroom as well as a kitchenette. There’s also a lower level with a media room.
Billy Rose and Jon Grauman of the Agency had the listing. Alexander Barad of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Woody Jackson has scored such video games as “Red Dead Redemption” and “Grand Theft Auto V.” His film credits include “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Fun With Dick and Jane” and “Ocean’s Thirteen.”
As a session musician, he has collaborated with T Bone Burnett, Tenacious D and Beck.
Sharon Jackson counts Jonah Hill, Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne among her clients at WME.
They bought the property in 2003 for $925,000, public records show.
