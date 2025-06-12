L.A. Times Releases Guide to 101 Best Restaurants in California

The Los Angeles Times today released the inaugural 101 Best Restaurants in California guide, a companion to the annual list of L.A.’s best dining establishments. The new guide, curated by The Times’ James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Critic Bill Addison, features a list of restaurants across the state, with a range of cuisines at every price point.

“A year of driving up and down the California coast — steering inland and back, watching winter mountains bloom green and then fade to brown again by late spring — unfolded in a blur of taquerias, tasting menus, strip malls, remote highways, tostadas, dumplings, nigiri, falafel, pho, kebabs,” wrote Addison in the introduction .

The list aims to reflect the flavors of California and features restaurants from Sacramento to San Diego, and from the Central Coast to desert cities.

Advertisement

“It’s one glimpse into our cultures and diversities — into cuisines that uphold traditions, or disrupt with originality, or inhabit some fruitful middle ground,” wrote Addison. “Any endeavor like this is an invitation to savor and to debate. I crisscrossed plenty of California. It still feels like a beginning.”

The 101 Best Restaurants in California guide stemmed from The Times’ annual 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. project, which continues to be a hallmark of The Times Food section. The 13th edition of the iconic guide will be released in December.