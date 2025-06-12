L.A. Times Releases Guide to 101 Best Restaurants in California
The expanded restaurant guide features a curated list of the best dining establishments from across the state by The Times’ award-winning restaurant critic Bill Addison.
-
-
- Share via
The Los Angeles Times today released the inaugural 101 Best Restaurants in California guide, a companion to the annual list of L.A.’s best dining establishments. The new guide, curated by The Times’ James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Critic Bill Addison, features a list of restaurants across the state, with a range of cuisines at every price point.
“A year of driving up and down the California coast — steering inland and back, watching winter mountains bloom green and then fade to brown again by late spring — unfolded in a blur of taquerias, tasting menus, strip malls, remote highways, tostadas, dumplings, nigiri, falafel, pho, kebabs,” wrote Addison in the introduction.
The list aims to reflect the flavors of California and features restaurants from Sacramento to San Diego, and from the Central Coast to desert cities.
“It’s one glimpse into our cultures and diversities — into cuisines that uphold traditions, or disrupt with originality, or inhabit some fruitful middle ground,” wrote Addison. “Any endeavor like this is an invitation to savor and to debate. I crisscrossed plenty of California. It still feels like a beginning.”
The 101 Best Restaurants in California guide stemmed from The Times’ annual 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. project, which continues to be a hallmark of The Times Food section. The 13th edition of the iconic guide will be released in December.
The digital edition of the 101 Best Restaurants in California is available exclusively to Times subscribers beginning today, June 12. The print edition of the guide will be delivered to Times Sunday subscribers on June 15 and will be available for purchase via The Times online store. For more information, visit latimes.com/food.