BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig puts his mini-mansion in play at $2.3 million

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Yasiel Puig, slugging outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has put his home in Sherman Oaks on the market for $2.3 million.

The Mediterranean villa-style house, built in 2003, sits behind walls and gates and has a two-story entry. Interior appointments include stone and hardwood floors, skylights and ornate ironwork. The open-plan living and dining rooms share a wet bar.

The upstairs master suite is outfitted with a sitting room, a fireplace and French doors that lead to a balcony. The soaking tub in the master bath takes in a view of the backyard. A total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within more than 4,600 square feet of living space.

Outside, ample patio space surrounds a swimming pool with a tiled spa. Next to the pool in a built-in barbecue.

Puig bought the property two years ago for $1.8 million.

Alexis Nassif and Diana Diaz of Dilbeck Real Estate hold the listing.

The 26-year-old Puig has 18 home runs in 94 games for the Dodgers this year, seeing the majority of his time in right field. He previously made the all-star team in 2014.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

O.J. Simpson's former Miami home is for sale at nearly $1.3 million

Home of the Week: A Marston & Van Pelt original with Arroyo Seco views

'Entourage' star moves his base of operations to Mt. Olympus

Matthew Perry drops $20 million on full-floor penthouse in Century City

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
71°