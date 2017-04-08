Home of the Week: Building on 1920s roots in Altadena

Situated on a leafy lot in Altadena, this handsome two-story by architect William N. Norwood showcases all the hallmarks of the Spanish Colonial Revival style: a clay-tile roof, decorative iron trim and intimate living spaces. But beyond the arched front entry, the 1920s home takes a more contemporary direction. The living room’s original wood-burning fireplace is now boosted by a decorative tile surround. Contrasting hues throughout give the interior a subdued vibe.
The details
Location: 1284 New York Drive, Altadena, 91001
Asking price: $2.379 million
Year built: 1926
Architect: William N. Norwood
Renovation: Gibbs Architects
Interior design: A100XBetter
House size: 4,738 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms
Lot size: 0.38 acres
Features: Decorative tile work; hardwood floors; beamed ceilings; living room with wood-burning fireplace; formal dining room; master suite with sitting area and dressing room; swimming pool and spa; mature landscaping
About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price in February was $714,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.9% increase over the same month the previous year.
Agents: Crystal Heatherly, (310) 388-0290, Deasy/Penner & Partners
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
New build in Brentwood has an on-top-of-the-world vibe
Spotting the slippery slope: What to watch out for when buying a hillside home
What San Diego County’s median home price buys right now in three neighborhoods