Home of the Week: Building on 1920s roots in Altadena

Situated on a leafy lot in Altadena, this handsome two-story by architect William N. Norwood showcases all the hallmarks of the Spanish Colonial Revival style: a clay-tile roof, decorative iron trim and intimate living spaces. But beyond the arched front entry, the 1920s home takes a more contemporary direction. The living room’s original wood-burning fireplace is now boosted by a decorative tile surround. Contrasting hues throughout give the interior a subdued vibe.

The details

Location: 1284 New York Drive, Altadena, 91001

Asking price: $2.379 million

Year built: 1926

Architect: William N. Norwood

Renovation: Gibbs Architects

Interior design: A100XBetter

House size: 4,738 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 0.38 acres

(Pierre Galant Photography)

Features: Decorative tile work; hardwood floors; beamed ceilings; living room with wood-burning fireplace; formal dining room; master suite with sitting area and dressing room; swimming pool and spa; mature landscaping

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median sales price in February was $714,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.9% increase over the same month the previous year.

Agents: Crystal Heatherly, (310) 388-0290, Deasy/Penner & Partners

