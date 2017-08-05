Two bedrooms. 773 square feet. Asking price for this Venice bungalow: $3.95 million.

The spirit and offbeat creativeness of Venice Beach is alive and well at this cozy bungalow, which sits among mixed-media installations and gardens designed by its owner, landscape architect Jay Griffith.

Used for decades by Griffith as his garden laboratory, the whimsical setting offers an exercise in marrying art and horticulture. A pedestal and saucer filled with “Sticks on Fire,” a type of euphorbia plant, serves as an eye-catching focal point for the grounds. Fencing that surrounds the triangular corner lot was built from reclaimed wood and distressed and painted to resemble the black and white keys of a piano.

The details

Location: 717 California Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $3.95 million

Year built: 1954

House size: 773 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom

(Luke Gibson Photography)

Lot size: 8,207 square feet

Features: Open-space floor plan; walls of windows and sliding glass doors; high ceilings; built-in bookshelves and storage; galley-style kitchen with Viking range; pergola-topped conversation pit; sitting areas; mixed-medium building materials; professional gardens and landscaping

About the area: In 90291 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price in June was $2.02 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.4% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Jennifer Hughes; (310) 383-7299, Bulldog Realtors

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

This Holmby Hills estate sold last year for $90 million. Now it's back at $180 million

Kanye West’s bachelor pad — including bathroom fish tank — sells for $2.95 million

Modern Hidden Hills estate fetches $18.2 million — the area's highest sale price since 2014