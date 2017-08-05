Two bedrooms. 773 square feet. Asking price for this Venice bungalow: $3.95 million.

The spirit and offbeat creativeness of Venice Beach is alive and well at this cozy bungalow, which sits among mixed-media installations and gardens designed by its owner, landscape architect Jay Griffith.
Used for decades by Griffith as his garden laboratory, the whimsical setting offers an exercise in marrying art and horticulture. A pedestal and saucer filled with “Sticks on Fire,” a type of euphorbia plant, serves as an eye-catching focal point for the grounds. Fencing that surrounds the triangular corner lot was built from reclaimed wood and distressed and painted to resemble the black and white keys of a piano.
The details
Location: 717 California Ave., Venice, 90291
Asking price: $3.95 million
Year built: 1954
House size: 773 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom
Lot size: 8,207 square feet
Features: Open-space floor plan; walls of windows and sliding glass doors; high ceilings; built-in bookshelves and storage; galley-style kitchen with Viking range; pergola-topped conversation pit; sitting areas; mixed-medium building materials; professional gardens and landscaping
About the area: In 90291 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price in June was $2.02 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.4% increase in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Jennifer Hughes; (310) 383-7299, Bulldog Realtors
