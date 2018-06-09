Home of the Week: Oxford Triangle abode does bohemian the L.A. way

Unbridled living areas, decorative concrete tiles and an artistic staircase underscore the free-spirited nature of this residence in the Venice Oxford Triangle area.
Designer Kim Gordon used high ceilings and screenless, steel-framed windows to flood the clean-lined house with natural light and garden views. Forward-thinking building materials such as recycled timber and Richlite, a durable composite made from resin-infused paper, feature prominently in the design.
Location: 910 Dickson St., Venice, 90292
Asking price: $4.25 million
Year built: 2014
House size: 3,550 square feet, four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms
Lot size: 4,500 square feet
Features: French oak floors; 10-foot-high ceilings; custom steel-framed windows; artistic staircase; open-plan kitchen with stained-glass window; play area; master suite with over-sized bathroom; upstairs balcony; office/studio; covered patio; in-ground spa
About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $2.66 million, up 18.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan, Halton Pardee + Partners, (310) 621-2662
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.