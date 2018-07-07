Home of the Week: Beverly Hills contemporary caters to a leisurely lifestyle

This pearl-white contemporary in Beverly Hills puts forth a polished figure with custom porcelain countertops and a glass-enclosed staircase that runs through the heart of the home. Completed this year, the multilevel residence is outfitted with a wine bar, a game room and other amenities to create a space ideal for leisure and play. Floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors open the main living space to the outdoors, with access to a swimming pool, patio space and a putting green.