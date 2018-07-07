Home of the Week: Beverly Hills contemporary caters to a leisurely lifestyle

This pearl-white contemporary in Beverly Hills puts forth a polished figure with custom porcelain countertops and a glass-enclosed staircase that runs through the heart of the home. Completed this year, the multilevel residence is outfitted with a wine bar, a game room and other amenities to create a space ideal for leisure and play. Floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors open the main living space to the outdoors, with access to a swimming pool, patio space and a putting green.
The details
Location: 125 N. Stanley Drive, Beverly Hills, 90211
Asking price: $4.995 million
Year built: 2018
House size: 6,077 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms
Lot size: 6,499 square feet
Features: 11-foot ceilings; custom porcelain countertops; smart-home technology; pocketing glass walls; open-plan kitchen; home theater; game and billiard room; gym; wine bar; swimming pool; putting green; built-in barbecue
About the area: In the 90211 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in May was $3.273 million, a 51.3% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Rochelle Maize and Gayle Weiss, Nourmand & Associates, (310) 274-4000
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.