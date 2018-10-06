Home of the Week: Modern living in the foothills of Studio City

This hip Traditional residence sits amid a forest of trees and lush landscaping in the foothills of Studio City. Wood inlay accent walls, a European-inspired kitchen and a wine vault are among features of the home, which has been recently renovated. A vintage Airstream trailer on the grounds has been used as a guesthouse.
The details
Location: 3274 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Studio City, 91604
Asking price: $4.395 million
Built: 1941
Total size: 3,767 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms
Lot size: 1.18 acres
Features: Vaulted ceiling; truss-style beams; built-ins; wood inlays; Poggenpohl-outfitted chef’s kitchen; formal dining room; living room with wet bar; master suite with two walk-in closets; media room; office; wine cellar; two fireplaces; swimming pool; lush landscaping; four-car garage; porte-cochere
About the area: In the 91604 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.78 million, a 30.9% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agent: John Galich; Rodeo Realty; (310) 461-0468
