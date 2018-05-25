If this house could talk: Home biographer tells tales of famous names who once lived there

One of his books was on a Spanish Revival in Beverly Hills that used to be rented by actress Marlene Dietrich; Marilyn Monroe was once a next-door neighbor. Another book looked at a Georgian colonial estate in Holmby Hills that was the location of a wedding after-party for Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow in 1966; Silverman unearthed a photo of the newlyweds posing with Dean and Jeanne Martin.