'Nocturnal Animals' producer Tom Ford lands a trophy estate, and other top sales

The holidays may bring a year-end lull to certain business sectors, but the high-end market for real estate in L.A. has shown no signs of slowing down. Here’s a look at the high-water deals that closed between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10.

$38.75 million — Holmby Hills

Designer and filmmaker Tom Ford bought the estate of late socialite Betsy Bloomingdale for about a third of the rumored asking price of $55 million.

The Roland Coate-designed home, built in 1929, sits on more than three acres in the 100 block of Delfern Drive and has a formal rose garden, a tennis court, a swimming pool and pool house.

Architectural firm Marmol Radziner has been commissioned to update the home of 9,680 square feet, according to sources not authorized to comment on the sale. The nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom home includes a wood-paneled library, a billiards room, formal and informal dining rooms and a pair of kitchens.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Ford.

$15.955 million — Beverly Hills

Australian entrepreneur and television personality Andrew Banks, who appears on the show “Shark Tank Australia,” sold his home on 800 North Alpine Drive for $795,000 less than the asking price. The buyer was a trust linked to trial attorney Gary Dordick.

The half-acre estate in Beverly Hills was recently remodeled and features grand formal rooms and a dramatic two-story foyer. (The Agency) (The Agency)

Extensively renovated during Banks’ ownership, the 10,522-square-foot home sits behind fences and has separate guest and pool houses. A large horseshoe driveway fronts the double-gated estate.

Among features is a blue-hued living room, a music room, a gym/yoga studio and a studio. The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — has a dry sauna.

James Harris, David Parnes and Marisa San Antonio, all with the Agency, were the listing agents. Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

$12.87 million — Bel-Air

The longtime home of late accounting pioneer Kenneth Leventhal and his wife, Elaine, sold to a Florida-based limited liability company managed by investor Peter J. Neary and his wife, Lesley.

The Colonial Revival-style estate in Bel-Air has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 10,000 square feet of living space. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

Set on an acre of grounds in the 300 block of St. Pierre Road, the 1930s Colonial Revival features scaled formal rooms, a glass-walled sunroom and a library/den. Nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, two offices and an elevator lie within more than 10,000 square feet of living space.

A hidden tunnel runs between the main house and a secluded swimming pool area. Formal gardens, ornamental statues and mature landscaping complete the setting.

Sally Forster Jones and Melanie Lewis of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Enzo Ricciardelli of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

$11.175 million — Pacific Palisades

In the 900 block of Rivas Canyon, a modern estate famously known as Rihanna’s rental sold for $2.675 million less than the asking price of $13.85 million. The buyer was the family trust of Amar Shokeen, president of the internet technology consultancy RJT Compuquest.

Photos The Pacific Palisades home was once leased to Rihanna for a year. (Barian Studios) (Barian Studios)

Built in 2009, the roughly 11,000-square-foot house features vast open spaces, 14-foot ceilings and walls of glass. An expansive master suite has a double-sided fireplace between the sleeping and sitting areas. There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Outdoors, grounds of about three-quarters of an acre include a swimming pool and a cabana. Mature oaks and sycamores fill the setting.

Benjamin Bacal and David Ferrugio of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Jordana Leigh, also of Rodeo, represented the buyer.

