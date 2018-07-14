Top sales: June's priciest home sales featured a supermodel, Hollywood royalty

In June, a supermodel made the latest big splash in Malibu, an estate from Hollywood’s Golden Age closed in Toluca Lake, and the son of a former Walt Disney chief set a record in Little Holmby. Here’s a closer look at the priciest home sales to record last month in L.A. County.
$45 million — Malibu
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber sold a renovated compound on Pacific Coast Highway for $15 million less than the original asking price.
The supermodel and her businessman husband bought the 3-plus-acre estate and an adjacent parcel in 2015 for a total of $50.5 million. The neighboring property, which encompasses about 2.75 acres, was not included in the June sale.
Set on a bluff with panoramic ocean views, the renovated home has 5,300 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Features include custom built-ins, natural materials and white walls that make for a casual beach aesthetic. Walls of windows and pocketing doors create indoor-outdoor space.
The walled and gated estate also holds a tennis court and a swimming pool. At the edge of the property, a pathway leads to the beach below.
Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Jade Mills, also of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer, an Atherton-based investor.
$17.15 million — Brentwood
A limited liability company tied to Mikkel Eriksen, one-half of the songwriting and music production duo Stargate, sold a Traditional-style home on Homewood Road to another corporate entity for $315,000 over the asking price.
Tax records for the home are to be sent to the Illinois address of a Chicago-based investor, records show.
The two-story home, designed by Philip Vertoch and built in 2012, has 10,000 square feet of interiors that include a wood-paneled library, an office and a media room. There are elaborate fireplaces in the living and dining rooms as well as the master suite.
Outside are covered and uncovered patios, gardens, a saline swimming pool and a sports court. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house sits on more than half an acre of grounds.
Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Santiago Arana of the Agency represented the buyer.
$15 million — Toluca Lake
Bob and Dolores Hope’s longtime estate on Moorpark Street sold to Los Angeles businessman Ron Burkle for $15 million.
Burkle, who built his fortune buying and selling supermarket chains, also owns the late entertainer’s Palm Springs residence, a John Lautner-designed home he acquired two years ago for $13 million.
The Toluca Lake estate was originally designed for the Hopes in English Traditional style by architect Robert Finkelhor. In the mid-1950s, the couple wanted a more contemporary style and commissioned John Elgin Woolf to remodel and update the house.
Burkle intends to restore the 14,876-square-foot main house, which is accompanied by a two-bedroom guesthouse and separate staff quarters and offices. The compound sits on a little over 5 acres and also has a one-hole golf course, rose gardens and a swimming pool.
Craig Strong of Pacific Union International had the listing.
$12.855 million — Little Holmby
In the Westside pocket of Little Holmby, Anders Eisner, son of former Walt Disney Co. chief Michael Eisner, sold a three-story home to a Chicago-based trust for about half of what it originally listed for.
The sale is the highest amount ever paid for a single-family home in the neighborhood, which sits between Westwood and Holmby Hills, records show.
The gated Spanish-style residence, which dates to 1929, was originally built as two separate homes that were combined in the 1930s. It features about 10,000 square feet of living space, patterned stone floors, reclaimed wood beams and an updated kitchen with slab marble countertops.
Other living spaces include a theater room, a wet bar and a sauna. There are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in all.
Outdoors are brick patios, a built-in barbecue, a swimming pool and spa and a basketball court.
Benjamin Bocal and Lolita Bagramyan of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills held the listing. Josh Flagg, also with Rodeo Realty, represented the buyer.
$11.5 million — Brentwood
Prolific Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer and his wife, author Linda Bruckheimer, sold their International-style home of more than two decades for $400,000 less than the asking price. The buyer, per property records, was a trust.
The steel and concrete residence, once owned by L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, was designed by Case Study architect Thornton Abell and completed in 1956. It features such modernist staples as clean lines, high ceilings and walls of steel-framed windows that take in leafy views.
Within more than 9,000 square feet of interior are a skylight-topped library/study, an eat-in kitchen and a media room. Including a separate studio/guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four fireplaces with massive hearths.
A swimming pool and spa, ponds, lush landscaping and mature trees make up the gated grounds.
Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of Deasy/Penner & Partners were the listing agents. Billy Rose of the Agency represented the buyer.