Multimillion-dollar homes in hot Coachella Valley golf communities

Year-round fair weather and world-class golf courses have long made the Coachella Valley a destination for golf enthusiasts. And for the more coveted courses, the real estate nearby often carries a high price.

Here’s a look at multimillion-dollar homes for sale in three affluent golf communities:

74470 Quail Lakes Drive. Realtor.com 74470 Quail Lakes Drive. 74470 Quail Lakes Drive. (Realtor.com)

INDIAN WELLS: This sprawling Mediterranean, overlooking the lakes and greens at the Vintage Club, boasts a lower-level lounge with a media area, game room and wet bar.

Address: 74470 Quail Lakes Drive, Indian Wells, 92210

Listed for: $14.999 million for five bedrooms, six bathrooms in 11,475 square feet (0.58-acre lot)

Features: Resort-style; subterranean garage; separate guest wing

About the area: In the 92210 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $1.015 million, up 28.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

53485 Humboldt Blvd., Lot 65B. Realtor.com 53485 Humboldt Blvd., Lot 65B. 53485 Humboldt Blvd., Lot 65B. (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: A large fountain and stone porte cochère fronts the entrance to this Tuscan-inspired retreat in the affluent Madison Club.

Address: 53485 Humboldt Blvd., Lot 65B, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $12.9 million for six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms in 10,290 square feet (0.85-acre lot)

Features: Home theater; two wet bars; golf course/mountain views

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 106 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $384,000, a 4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

632 Pinnacle Crest. Realtor.com 632 Pinnacle Crest. 632 Pinnacle Crest. (Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: This contemporary estate, sitting above the 16th green of the Canyons Course at Bighorn, has pocketing walls of glass that open to two swimming pools.

Address: 632 Pinnacle Crest, Palm Desert, 92260

Listed for: $11.99 million for six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms in 9,152 square feet (1.42-acre lot)

Features: Chef’s kitchen; master suite with his and hers bathrooms; golf cart garage

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $370,000, up 10.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

47475 Vintage Drive East. Realtor.com 47475 Vintage Drive East. 47475 Vintage Drive East. (Realtor.com)

INDIAN WELLS: Rolled ceilings, high-end materials and a glass-enclosed wine vault area among features at this Jon Jerde-designed home in the Vintage Club.

Address: 47475 Vintage Drive East, Indian Wells, 92210

Listed for: $13.5 million for seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms in 9,654 square feet (0.66-acre lot)

Features: Exercise facility; outdoor dining area; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92210 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $1.015 million, up 28.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

81105 Columbus Way, Lot B. Realtor.com 81105 Columbus Way, Lot B. 81105 Columbus Way, Lot B. (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: Bold geometric patterns and modern fixtures define this sophisticated contemporary on about 1.5 acres at the Madison Club.

Address: 81105 Columbus Way, Lot B, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $12.5 million for six bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 9,974 square feet (1.47-acre lot)

Features: Glass-enclosed wine cellar; three guest suites; indoor/outdoor wet bar

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 106 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $384,000, a 4% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

149 Tepin Way. Realtor.com 149 Tepin Way. 149 Tepin Way. (Realtor.com)

PALM DESERT: This newly built contemporary-style home at Bighorn, which sits 1,160 feet above the Coachella Valley floor, has a resort-style swimming pool and fire pit built into a rock outcrop.

Address: 149 Tepin Way, Palm Desert, 92260

Listed for: $9.85 million for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 8,532 square feet (1.09-acre lot)

Features: Master bedroom with fireplace; updated kitchen; raised patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92260 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in December was $505,000, up 3.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY

Mel Gibson sells Sherman Oaks home at a loss

Billionaire David Duffield seeks $39 million for dog-friendly estate in Alamo

Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma didn't balk when this Newport Beach home came on the market