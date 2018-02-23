KPCC buys LAist; Gothamist sites are being revived by public radio stations

LAist, the news website that was shut down abruptly last year by its billionaire owner, will reopen under new management: KPCC.
The public radio station will run the site out of its Pasadena offices after two anonymous donors acquired LAist and its sister sites in the Gothamist network, KPCC said.
WNYC will run the flagship Gothamist site out of New York, and WAMU in Washington will take over DCist, KPCC said.
Joe Ricketts, the billionaire chief executive of LAist's parent company DNAinfo, abruptly shut his network of local media sites in November shortly after editorial staffers at Gothamist and DNAinfo in New York unionized.
He cited costs.
"Progress hasn't been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded," Ricketts said in a statement at the time.
Journalists at the company allege that wasn't the case.
"The decision to close DNAinfo and the Gothamist sites [which Ricketts had purchased in March] was political, and not merely a question of finances," former LAist editor in chief Julia Wick wrote after her site was shut down. "Although continuously turning a profit in the news business is notoriously difficult, the five 'ist' sites, as we referred to them, had managed to operate in the black."
Ricketts is selling off the story archives, internet domains and social media assets of the Gothamist and DNAinfo properties as part of the deal, KPCC reported.
The return of LAist comes at an especially bruising time for local journalism in Southern California. The region has seen a spate of layoffs and cutbacks at local news publications, including LA Weekly and the chain of local dailies owned by Digital First Media, such as the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News.
LAist is credited with breaking important stories, including that of Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, a Los Angeles father detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while dropping off his young daughters at school last year.
Last April, the site reported on offensive online behavior by L.A. City Council candidate Joe Bray-Ali. The reporting compelled the L.A. Times editorial board to rescind its endorsement of the candidate.
Twitter: @dhpierson