Your 5 most burning questions about the new Nintendo Switch 2, answered

The Nintendo Switch 2 console has officially been released, as retailers opened their doors at midnight — 9 p.m. here on the West Coast — to welcome early adapters and die-hard fans. It’s the follow-up to Nintendo’s second-bestselling gaming device ever; with sales topping 150 million, the Switch is behind only the handheld Nintendo DS.

Thus, Switch 2 carries expectations.

Though it has a bigger, higher-resolution 1080p screen and more processing power than its predecessor to better run some of today’s most popular games, it’s not a wholesale re-imagining. It looks similar, albeit just a tad larger, and again comes with detachable controllers, which Nintendo dubs “Joy-Con,” only now they are magnetized. Switch owners will feel right at home with the new device.

And judging by lines at retailers yesterday — a social media friend of mine claims to have spent eight hours standing outside a Best Buy to get a Switch 2 on Day One — many have already made the plunge to buy the new console. Nintendo has stated that it expects to sell 15 million new consoles between now and the end of its fiscal year next March.

Yet a new video game console brings with it questions. What is worth playing? Is it easy to upgrade? And will it even be in stock?

Nintendo has stated it believes it has enough consoles to meet demand, but whether there will be shortages after the initial rush remains an unknown. I’m still getting to know my Switch 2, but have spent some time with its showcase game and transferred my data from my prior console, and here are some initial answers to basic queries.

The showcase game for the Nintendo Switch 2 is “Mario Kart World.” (Nintendo)

There’s only one new marquee game at launch: “Mario Kart World.” How is it?

While it may seem odd to release a new console with only one potential blockbuster title, remember that the most recent game in the series, “Mario Kart 8,” is one of Nintendo’s top-selling games, selling more than 67 million units since its release about a decade ago. Therefore, it’s a pretty safe bet, as it’s a game that works for casual and hardcore players, and has cross-generational appeal. Nintendo has also made “Mario Kart” the centerpiece of its theme park lands, of which there is one here at Universal Studios Hollywood.

And there’s good news: It’s a winner.

While its feel and tone will be instantly familiar, it comes with a couple of new tricks. One of those is a new mode called “Knockout Tour,” in which you’ll need to maintain a certain placement throughout each of the race’s five checkpoints. It’s a fast play style that is constantly upping the tension, which is key for a game in which it’s always possible to go from first to last and vice versa at a moment’s notice. Another new option, and my early favorite, is the “free roam” setting. No racing here, just exploring.

At a preview session earlier this year, some of the most fun I had was when I wasn’t racing and was simply driving my kart off the track to see what hidden surprises awaited me in the world. I came across Toad characters fishing and ramshackle vehicles that encouraged me to follow them. It was play for play’s sake. This morning, I relaxed with coffee while pulling up to a cafe run by Yoshi, and then stumbled across some timed mini-challenges in the world. It adds a surprising sense of depth and presence to Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom.

Short answer: Early impressions are dazzling.

“Nintendo Switch Welcome Tour” is a delightful exploration of the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring a host of mini games. (Nintendo)

Wait, there’s an add-on game that’s essentially a Switch 2 tutorial? What’s that about?

I was eager to get my hands on “Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour,” a $9.99 title game-as-tutorial in which we control a tiny human avatar who appears to live in a giant Switch 2. Only instead of tech bits, we see a sleek mall-meets-amusement park world full of mini-games designed to showcase various aspects of the Switch 2’s technology — a guessing game centered on frames per second or a dodging challenge that has us using the Joy-Con detachable controllers as mouse-like gadgets. The latter is one of the key differences between the Switch and Switch 2, and will be especially handy in games that require precision.

Some of the other games in “Welcome Tour” are essentially demos. One aims to show off modern television sets with 4K resolution. Another has us adjusting Switch settings to help convey the vibrancy of HDR via animated fireworks. They’re simple, quick ways to get to know new tech, and I had fun with a mini-game that tests out the rumbling of the controllers, challenging us to pinpoint the precise moment the vibrations are at their most intense. They’re good mini-games that won’t last more than a minute or two.

Yet it’s a game designed to teach players about the new fancy game console they just bought, and therefore should come bundled with it. I wonder if I’ll revisit it after my initial week with it.

Short answer: “Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour” is cute but should be free.

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks and feels familiar to the Switch. (Nintendo)

How complicated is it to transfer data from my original Switch?

If you’re purchasing a Switch 2 and playing via cartridges rather than downloadable games, you can jump right in. But I’d recommend downloading the system update and transferring your saved game data and as many games as you’d like from your prior Switch. The Switch 2 is largely backward compatible, meaning the vast majority of older titles will work on it (Nintendo is maintaining a list).

While I opted not to download every game from my previous Switch, wanting to save space on the 256 GB internal storage of the new console, I was pleased to see that the more than 50 games I had on my older device were all ready to go. Better yet, this was all relatively simple to accomplish and extremely user intuitive. A QR code will have you log into your Nintendo account, and as long as your older Switch and Switch 2 are in the same room, everything should transfer within a couple hours, depending on how many games you want to port over.

Short answer: Don’t stress.

“Donkey Kong Bananza” is due next month for the Nintendo Switch 2. (Nintendo)

Eek, the price! Will it increase?

Early headlines regarding the Switch 2 focused on the price. It’s high.

The base system sells for $449.99 and “Mario Kart World” carries a hefty $80 tag, the highest price Nintendo has given a game, and an atypical price for an industry that has long valued non-special editions of games at around $59.99. And just hours after announcing a price and pre-sale date, Nintendo pulled back its pre-order plan, stating that there was uncertainty due “the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” President Trump’s trade war remains an evolving situation, but the Japanese tech giant ultimately decided not to increase the price of the system. That being said, Nintendo did up the cost of some of the accessories for the Switch 2.

In recent interviews, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said the company would continue to monitor the situation. For now, the price is set, but things seem to always be in flux in our current political climate. Nintendo’s gaming competitor Microsoft recently raised the prices on its Xbox consoles.

Short answer: It remains unknown, but if you’re in the market for a Switch 2, it may be advisable to buy when you can.

A purchaser of the Nintendo Switch 2 at a Target in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato / Associated Press)

So, should I buy it?

This is, of course, the No. 1 question I receive, and I’m being honest when I say it’s difficult to answer. I’ve had a Switch 2 in my home for only half a day, at the time of writing, and while I attended a preview event earlier this year, I still haven’t been able to put it through its paces. Additionally, it’s always difficult to tell someone to drop $500 — $600 or more, if you’re buying some games and a recommended Pro Controller — on a video game console, which is, of course, a luxury item.

That being said, I am a big proponent of the importance of play, and Nintendo tends to get this right. The company’s video game mantra since its Nintendo Entertainment System days has been to show gaming and play as a medium full of possibilities, using world-building, competition and puzzles to enchant. I believe some new additions to “Mario Kart World,” for instance, such as the free roam mode, accomplish this goal. You likely already know if you’re a fan of the worlds Nintendo creates, whether they involve Mario and his brother Luigi or are franchises such as “Zelda” and “Animal Crossing.” And Nintendo isn’t going to abandon its core franchises — a new “Donkey Kong” title arrives in July — and there are some abilities, such as using the detachable controllers as mice, that should add some fun twists to future gameplay.

Short answer: If you have the means, my early impression is that Switch 2 is a worthy successor. That being said, if you’re not a fan of “Mario Kart” or Nintendo’s main franchises, I think you’re safe to wait until there are more games to your liking, as the Switch has a robust catalog and Nintendo is going to continue to support it for the near future.