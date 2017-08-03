Virtual reality 'Star Wars' attraction to open at Downtown Disney this year

There’s about to be a new way to experience the “Star Wars” universe.

An attraction that blends virtual reality and real-world elements will open at the Disney resorts in California and Florida this holiday season, Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm unit announced Thursday.

Lucasfilm and its ILMxLAB immersive-entertainment unit are working with the Void — a Utah company that already has made a participatory “Ghostbusters”-themed VR experience — to create the attraction, named Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.

“Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will allow fans to move freely in an untethered, social, and multi-sensory experience, including interaction with friends, fans, and Star Wars characters,” Lucasfilm and the Void said in a news release.

Hinting that the attraction would include things to hear, touch and even smell, Curtis Hickman, co-founder and chief creative at the Void, said his company combines “the magic of illusions, advanced technology and virtual reality to create fully immersive social experiences that take guests to new worlds.”

The release did not mention the price of admission, nor did it say what characters or storylines would be featured.

But an image released with the announcement shows people — one wearing a VR headset — exchanging fire with Stormtroopers in a location that looks like Mustafar, the lava-ridden planet where Darth Vader fought Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." With them is a friendly looking Imperial Droid, possibly the reprogrammed K-2SO from "Rogue One."

The attraction will be at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

