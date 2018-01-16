Workers at Apple supplier in China describe health and safety hazards

At a Catcher Technology Co. manufacturing complex in the Chinese industrial city of Suqian, about six hours’ drive from Shanghai, workers stand for up to 10 hours a day in hot workshops slicing and blasting iPhone casings for Apple Inc., handling noxious chemicals sometimes without proper gloves or masks.

These conditions — some described in a report Tuesday by advocacy group China Labor Watch and others in Bloomberg News interviews with Catcher workers — show the downside of a high-tech boom buoying the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese recruiters play up the chance to build advanced consumer electronics to attract the millions of typically impoverished, uneducated laborers without whom the production of iPhones and other digital gadgets would be impossible.

Goggles and earplugs are not always available, a problem when some factory machines are noisy and spray tiny metallic particles or coolant, according to Bloomberg interviews with workers. CLW said the noise was about 80 decibels or more. That’s roughly equivalent to an average factory or a garbage disposal, according to IAC Acoustics, an industrial noise-control specialist. Hundreds throng a workshop where the main door only opens about 12 inches. Off duty, they return to debris-strewn dorms bereft of showers or hot water. Many go without washing for days at a time, workers told Bloomberg.

“My hands turned bloodless white after a day of work,” said one of the workers, who makes a little over 4,000 yuan a month (just over $2 an hour) in her first job outside her home province of Henan. She turned to Catcher because her husband’s home-decorating business was struggling. “I only tell good things to my family and keep the sufferings like this for myself,” she said. All workers who spoke with Bloomberg asked not to be identified out of fear of recrimination.

Big supply chain

Apple spent years upbraiding manufacturers after a rash of suicides in 2010 at its main partner, Foxconn Technology Group, provoked outrage over the harsh working environments in which its upscale gadgets were made. Foxconn hired psychological counselors, set up a 24-hour care center, and attached large nets to factory buildings to prevent impulsive suicides, according to a 2011 Apple progress report. Soon after, Apple developed standards and started audits of the hundreds of companies that produce components for its devices, threatening to pull business from those that flout labor laws.

But the sheer scale of Apple’s supply chain, as well as less quantifiable variables such as living standards and sanitation, make monitoring and enforcement of those standards difficult. Apple sells more than 200 million iPhones a year these days, up from 40 million in its 2010 fiscal year. It outsources manufacturing, boosting profitability. Late last year, the company released two new iPhone models for the first time, piling pressure on suppliers to churn out millions of handsets before the holiday shopping season.

An Apple spokeswoman said the company has its own employees at Catcher facilities but sent an additional team to audit the complex upon hearing of the CLW’s impending report. After interviewing 150 people, the Apple team found no evidence of violations of its standards, she said. Catcher, which gets almost two-thirds of sales from Apple, said in a separate statement that it too investigated but also found nothing to suggest it had breached Apple’s code of conduct.

“We know our work is never done and we investigate each and every allegation that’s made,” the Apple spokeswoman said. “We remain dedicated to doing all we can to protect the workers in our supply chain.”

In its supplier-responsibility report covering 2016, Apple said it conducted a record 705 comprehensive site audits. The number of high-performing supplier locations rose 59%, while low-performing sites fell 31%, the company reported.

‘Major issues’

In a probe spanning roughly three months involving an undercover investigator and about 50 worker interviews, CLW said it found "major issues" with occupational health and safety, pollution and work schedules at the Suqian factory complex run by Catcher, which works with Apple and other companies and makes parts including iPhone and MacBook casings.

The advocacy group alleged that wages for resigning workers are not settled the day they quit, something CLW said Catcher is legally required to do in China. Hiring agencies sometimes refuse to let contract employees quit, withholding their full salaries if they insist on leaving, according to CLW’s report and Bloomberg interviews with workers. Other findings violated Apple’s supplier code of conduct, didn’t meet Catcher’s stated standards, or simply highlighted harsh conditions at the facilities, according to CLW. The group found no incidents of child labor during its recent investigation.

This was the second critique in less than two months involving a major Apple supplier. Late last year, Apple said it found that interns at a factory operated by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., part of Foxconn, were working illegal overtime on iPhone X assembly lines. Foxconn confirmed that some interns worked overtime in violation of its policy, and said it would review the program to ensure similar incidents wouldn’t happen again. In the past, Apple has cut ties with other factories for violating overtime and child labor laws. Hon Hai Precision is still one of Apple’s largest suppliers, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Catcher facilities were the subject of scrutiny in 2013 and 2014, when another investigation by CLW and Green America found 22 issues, including forced, unpaid overtime and improper handling of hazardous materials. At the time, Apple dispatched a team to investigate, and reiterated its commitment to “ensuring safe and fair working conditions for everyone in our supply chain.” The Cupertino, Calif., company continued to work with Catcher, according to its annual supplier lists.

The factory complex

Catcher started out as a magnesium components specialist in 1984. It expanded into other metal components for electrical devices, and built a client base including Apple, Lenovo Group Ltd., HP Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. Videos Apple often shows of machines milling single-body aluminum MacBooks replicate the processes Catcher performs. Since its 1999 initial public offering, Catcher’s market value has soared more than twentyfold to more than $8 billion.

Catcher’s manufacturing complex in Suqian is an isolated site on the city’s western outskirts ringed by electrified and barbed-wire fences. It groups multistory workshops housing the computer-numerical-control machines that cut aluminum alloy plates into iPhone frames, as well as sand-blasting facilities that give the iPhone a brushed-metal look. It also makes components for other Apple devices, including MacBooks.