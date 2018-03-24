How to keep your data safe without having to #DeleteFacebook

Any time you interact with Facebook — whether you're checking into a location, posting vacation photos, or "liking" a friend's status — you are giving Facebook data. Any time you interact with a third-party developer — games such as FarmVille and apps that show you what your profile photo would look like if you were older or a different gender, or tell you what the most popular song was the year you graduated from high school — you are giving your data to Facebook and to that developer. (Sometimes in ways you might not realize: sharing a post about the most popular song during the year you graduated high school tells Facebook what year you graduated from high school, even if that information isn't on your profile.)