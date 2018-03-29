Why do people hand over so much data to tech companies? It's not easy to say 'no'

These design tactics are so effective that consumers often don't realize they're at play. Lam compared it to the way delicious-looking food operates on our subconscious: When we look at an appealing dish, our minds don't break down the individual components that make it appetizing. Rather, it's the whole package that works on our senses. The same goes for the software and websites we use. Designers use color, images, shapes, button size, placement and language to herd users toward certain actions.