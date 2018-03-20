Facebook needed third-party apps to grow. Now it's left with a privacy crisis

Revelation of the scandal, which was first reported by the New York Times and the British newspaper the Observer over the weekend, resulted in news Tuesday that the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, had been suspended. Facebook is also the subject of a new probe by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to see if it mishandled private user data and a joint investigation from attorneys general Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Eric Schneiderman of New York.