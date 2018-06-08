Facebook shared user data with select companies after cutoff date for developers, report says

Facebook Inc. shared personal information culled from its users’ profiles with other companies after the date when executives have said the social network prevented third-party developers from gaining access to the data.
That’s according to a report published Friday by the Wall Street Journal, which cited court documents, company officials and unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Facebook struck customized deals with companies such as Royal Bank of Canada and Nissan Motor Co., showing that it “gave special data access to a broader universe of companies than was previously known,” the Journal report said.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.