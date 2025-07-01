Tinder rolls out mandatory face verification for California users

The icon for the Tinder dating app appears on a device in 2020.

West Hollywood-based Tinder is now requiring facial recognition scans for all users in California as part of its efforts to build trust among users and reduce the prevalence of scams and fraud that plague dating apps.

The feature, called Face Check, prompts users to take a short video selfie that is used to verify their identity. The verification data allows Tinder, owned by Match Group, to check whether a person’s face matches their uploaded photos. The scan is also used to check other photos on the app to detect if a user is impersonating someone else or operating duplicate accounts.

The technology is from a company called FaceTec. Users’ verification data will be stored for the lifetime of their Tinder account and deleted within 30 days of account closure.

Advertisement

“As part of our continued efforts, we are always testing ways to deliver the best experience for our users to seek authentic connections,” a Tinder spokesperson said.

While Tinder already offers photo and ID verification features, they are optional. Face Check will be mandatory in some places in hopes of stopping bad actors and bots who rarely opt into voluntary verification measures.

The new function is “about confirming that this person is a real, live person and not a bot or a spoofed account,” said Yoel Roth, Match Group’s vice president of trust and safety.

Advertisement

Tinder has been adding safety features to help users feel more comfortable on the app, including “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?” prompts that pop up to police potentially unwelcome interactions, as well as newer additions like Share My Date.

The timing of this pilot program comes as romance scams become more prevalent across the United States. Romance scammers typically create fake profiles on dating platforms or contact victims through social media platforms. They build relationships over time through frequent communication before fabricating emergencies and requesting money from their targets.

With over 60 million Americans using online dating services in 2023, the stakes are significant. The Federal Trade Commission reported that romance scams cost victims more than $1.1 billion, highlighting the scale of the problem.

Advertisement

Congressional action is also underway to address these concerns. The House of Representatives unanimously passed the Romance Scam Prevention Act on June 23, which would require dating apps to notify users when they have interacted with someone removed from the platform for fraudulent activity.

Face Check is already being used in Canada and Colombia.