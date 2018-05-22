Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to European lawmakers, and they slam him

Zuckerberg's faceoff with the European Parliament comes three days before the region is set to start enforcing new privacy rules, called the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. In effect, the law requires companies to provide more information to consumers about the data they collect and offer consumers the ability to more easily opt out of that collection; the companies face stiff penalties if they fail to meet the mark. Experts anticipate that members of the European Parliament might use the opportunity to brandish their soon-to-be new powers.